In this month's episode: COVER Reporter, Jaskeet Briah speaks with the two Unsung Hero award winners - Ruth Downs of The Platt Partnership and Sophie Barran-Jones of Cirencester Friendly, from this year's COVER Women in Protection & Health awards about their work, COVER editor, John Brazier, attempts to review the biggest stories from the protection world so far in 2023 in 3 minutes, And John speaks with LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, about the growing importance of insurtech to the protection sector.