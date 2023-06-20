The COVER Review returns for its second season with episode one now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from across the protection world.
In this month's episode: COVER Reporter, Jaskeet Briah speaks with the two Unsung Hero award winners - Ruth Downs of The Platt Partnership and Sophie Barran-Jones of Cirencester Friendly, from this year's COVER Women in Protection & Health awards about their work, COVER editor, John Brazier, attempts to review the biggest stories from the protection world so far in 2023 in 3 minutes, And John speaks with LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, about the growing importance of insurtech to the protection sector.
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.