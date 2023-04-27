SMEs a 'huge opportunity' to better manage group risk: Wheatcroft

The report found that the number of employees covered by group risk policies grew 2.2% in 2022, with in-force premiums exceeding £3 billion for the first time, marking what the reinsurer labelled as "another strong year".

Over 14.4 million people were recorded as covered by either a group life assurance, long-term disability (LTDI) or critical illness policy, however, Wheatcroft told COVER that there is a "huge opportunity" for the group risk space within the SME space.

The report detailed that more than 90% of in-force LTDI policies were among employers with less than 250 employees, with nearly half (48.5%) among employers with 19 or fewer staff.

Wheatcroft said the data dispels that myth that only larger employers take out group policies is a myth, which he says is a frequent discussion with government but that the historic data supports continued growth of cover among SMEs.

"If you take it as a whole, it does show that there is a market where not only is there a huge opportunity to support the workforce, but there's also a huge opportunity to manage the risk to the business better. I'm thinking particularly of things like key person cover succession planning," he explained.

While the growth among SMEs is a positive trend, Wheatcroft highlights that the total volume of employers that have an in-force policy is still on the low side, so there is "still some way to go" for the group risk space.

Market growth

Overall, Swiss Re recorded a 4.1% increase in the number of customers covered in 2021. Wheatcroft described the overall numbers as good, following "some growth" in the market in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 4.2% increase in disability income policies in 2022 was particularly pleasing, which Wheatcroft said is progress despite not being "that high."

Overall, an additional 150,197 employees have been covered by a LTDI policy, taking the number of people covered by group risk policies to over 3 million.

"It's natural that people should get their sick pay through the place where they get their earnings, so the role of the employer is so important in this," Wheatcroft commented, and although there isn't a single model for public sector sick pay arrangements, more schemes are coming in place.

"Long gone are the days when it was just an insurance policy, it's now much more about the employee assistance programmes and everything else that goes with it."

He added: "In that context, what we have is a much more powerful opportunity to support the Government's aims and ambitions, and I would guess that those aims and ambitions are not going to be that dissimilar whichever political party wins the next election."

With a rise in positive messages about disability over recent years, there has been a reduction in the proportion of policies that provide a benefit through to the state pension age, Wheatcroft noted.

"We are seeing more policies that are usually written on a five-year benefit, and that tends to be for years, which we were told is going to happen," he said.

GIP unfairness

An area concern underlined by the report Wheatcroft highlighted is the issue of amendments to optional remuneration arrangement (OpRA) taxation rules. Currently rules mean employees topping up their employer LTDI benefit through salary sacrifice will be taxed on both the contribution and the benefit could impact future take-up.

Last month, the Group Risk Development (GRiD) industry body wrote to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to protest HMRC's "unjust" approach to taxation for employees that use group income protection (GIP).

GRiD stated the current interpretation means an employee claiming on GIP will be taxed twice; on the salary sacrificed for their GIP cover and on the benefits they receive if they are unable to work due to sickness or injury.

Wheatcroft commented: "We don't agree with the assessment made by HMRC. We end up in a situation where there's tax on the contribution and there's tax on the benefit, and that just doesn't feel right. That's not the case if somebody makes a contribution to a scheme other than through salary sacrifice, but why should they be different?"

"What grip risk is about, whichever product, is simplicity. Having a flex and a voluntary option is a way of encouraging and allowing people to buy more cover if they're able to do so, and to do so simply," he concluded.