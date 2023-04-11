COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: How Far Should PMI Go?

Full session available to watch

clock • 1 min read
COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: How Far Should PMI Go?

COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks to vice chair of the Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (amii) about the role of private medical insurance (PMI) in the future of the public healthcare system and the fears around a more formalised two-tier health system in the UK.

As more people are accessing private healthcare due to poor access to care, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, more people are questioning how far PMI will go. In 2022, research by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank found 31% of UK adults struggled to access the care they needed during the pandemic, with 54% believe it is harder to speak to a GP now compared to before Covid-19.

Despite more people than ever accessing private healthcare options, there is still an unbalance. What is the potential direction of travel for the future of healthcare? Will PMI grow and work in tandem with NHS? Is this a desirable outcome for consumers, insurers, and providers?

This content was originally broadcast as part of the COVER Health & Wellbeing 360 event on 29 February. You can read all the write-ups from the broadcast here.

Topics

More on PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Clearing the Path Back to Work with Vocational Rehabilitation
PMI

COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Clearing the Path Back to Work with Vocational Rehabilitation

Full session available to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 April 2023 • 1 min read
The importance of prevention, rather than cure, for noncommunicable diseases
PMI

The importance of prevention, rather than cure, for noncommunicable diseases

"NCDs are borderless. They are affecting millions of people every year."

Dr. Ulrike Sucher
clock 06 April 2023 • 4 min read
Insurance gap narrows amid drop in self-pay admissions
PMI

Insurance gap narrows amid drop in self-pay admissions

Broadstone data shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read