COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: How Far Should PMI Go?

As more people are accessing private healthcare due to poor access to care, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, more people are questioning how far PMI will go. In 2022, research by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank found 31% of UK adults struggled to access the care they needed during the pandemic, with 54% believe it is harder to speak to a GP now compared to before Covid-19.

Despite more people than ever accessing private healthcare options, there is still an unbalance. What is the potential direction of travel for the future of healthcare? Will PMI grow and work in tandem with NHS? Is this a desirable outcome for consumers, insurers, and providers?

