The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far

The July episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from across the protection world.

In this month's episode: COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks with Cover My Bubble founder and director, Emma Astley, about how the protection industry can better inform children still at school or college about the importance of protection products and help to raise overall financial literacy levels among the nation's youth. COVER Reporter, Hemma Visavadia, chats with the Income Protection Task Force about their plans for this year's Income Protection Awareness Week, following its trium...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Guardian updates mental health underwriting questioning

UK SMEs struggling with insurance premiums: FSB

More on Individual Protection

Guardian updates mental health underwriting questioning
Insurer

Guardian updates mental health underwriting questioning

Alongside evidence requirements for several conditions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 July 2022 • 1 min read
Holly Hill: Protecting yourself against the impact of divorce
Individual Protection

Holly Hill: Protecting yourself against the impact of divorce

"Post-divorce everyone needs to review their protection needs"

Holly Hill
clock 14 July 2022 • 3 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Awards ceremony on 28 September

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read