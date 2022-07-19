The COVER Review July 2022: Protection & Financial Education, IPAW 2022 and Reviewing 2022 So Far

In this month's episode: COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks with Cover My Bubble founder and director, Emma Astley, about how the protection industry can better inform children still at school or college about the importance of protection products and help to raise overall financial literacy levels among the nation's youth. COVER Reporter, Hemma Visavadia, chats with the Income Protection Task Force about their plans for this year's Income Protection Awareness Week, following its trium...