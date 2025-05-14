Scottish Widows pays out £236.6m in 2024

98% pay out rate

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

Insurer, Scottish Widows, released its claims statistics for 2024 at its Claims Connected event, listing £236.6 million paid out in claims across the 12 months.

The claims pay out rate was 98% in 2024, made up of 99.1% of life insurance claims paid out and 91.8% of critical illness (CI) claims paid out. Over 11,500 customers received a pay out in 2024, made up of 9,939 life claims and 1,609 CI claims. This number of claims totalled £141.4m paid out in life claims and £95.1m in CI claims. The amount paid out by the insurer slightly decreased year-on-year, in 2023 it paid out £243m. The rate at which claims were paid in 2024 stayed steady compared to 2023, both reporting a 98% claims paid rate. Cancer was the biggest reason for claim across ...

