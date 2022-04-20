First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

COVER is delighted to launch a new programme series exclusively for members, with the first episode of Season One now available to view.

The COVER Review is a new editorial initiative that will be examining the protection industry's most pressing issues and exciting developments in a half-hour programme. Each episode will include interviews with leading figures of the protection world, expert opinion and insights form the COVER editorial team, all available exclusively to COVER members. Running in a 10 episode per season format, the monthly show will review the most important topics and developments occurring within the protection...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

ProtectX6: Making protection fit for the future

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

More on Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
ProtectX6: Making protection fit for the future
Individual Protection

ProtectX6: Making protection fit for the future

“Flexibility is the future”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 4 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read