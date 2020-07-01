non-advised sales
Protect Line joins TenetLime
Non-advised life insurance broker Protect Line has joined TenetLime's network.
Advisers could be caught in MiFID II 'appropriateness' testing
Advisers could be forced to collect and share client information on non-advised business with providers under new rules mooted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Advice trespass fears stunting D2C platform market - report
Ensuring direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms do not stray into advice has become an "obsession" that is ultimately stunting innovation, a report has concluded.
MPs grill Wheatley over web-based 'advice'; consultation due next quarter
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley struggled today to answer calls from the Treasury Select committee (TSC) for clarity around advised and non-advised online sales.
FSA figures show advice still key in recovering protection market
The protection market has started to recover over the last year, but it is being propped up by resurging critical illness sales, according to FSA figures.
LifeSearch helps develop adviser CI sales script
LifeSearch has been asked by AIFA to help the ABI develop a guideline script for advisers selling critical illness insurance (CI).
IFAs should compete on more than price - Aegon
Aegon has begun a campaign to highlight the importance of the adviser market in the face of stiff competition from internet sales.