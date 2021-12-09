Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?

LifeSearch chair Tom Baigrie strongly condemned a culture of sales within the non-advised distribution channel at this year's Protection Review conference, while taking part in an industry debate session.

Laying out the situation of a hypothetical customer named Marsha, Baigrie stated that she was exposed to a "hidden lottery" when it came to finding protection, a "game of chance" and one that she has "every change of losing."

Laying out the options of using a price comparison website, speaking directly to a financial advisor or going through the non-advised sales route, Baigrie said that the third option is "where we as an industry fail Marsha and thousands like her every week."

Calling the apparent similarity between advised and non-advised models from the consumer's perspective "the trick our market pulls on Marsha", Baigrie went on to outline that because of the language used in the non-advised sales process there is no duty of care towards the consumer or redress available should it go wrong through the Financial Ombudsman Service.

"No need to achieve the right outcome, no duty of care whatsoever, but a very urgent imperative of hitting their sales targets in an environment designed specifically to make the most money off of Marsha by exploiting a regulatory loophole," he said.

Closing his argument, Baigrie said that non-advised protection sales are "not fit for purpose" and should be retired as redundant.

Snakes and ladders

Speaking in defence of the non-advised model, Reassured commercial director, Phil Jeynes, presented five myths about the process, including "non-advised firms are all bad apples" and Access to Insurance means advice".

Speaking to the latter myth, Jeynes said that the initiative "falls flat" if the industry is prescriptive about the way access to products is offered to consumers: "This is about ensuring customers can get to that cover in as many different ways as they want to."

"Life insurance is not a funnel; it's a board of snakes and ladders. Every time a customer feels they have climbed a ladder, they hit a snake and slide back down again," Jeynes said.

On the final myth and the crux of Baigrie's argument - that the market would be better off without non-advised protection sales - Jeynes said that instead the market needed more routes to cover for consumers, not fewer, highlighting that protection sales have been "broadly stagnant" in recent years and shrank during 2020.

"Outsiders to our industry would be baffled as to why we are having this debate in 2021. Imagine a restaurant that is capable of seating three times as many customers, yet it turns people away at the door because they don't like the way they want their steak cooked. It makes no sense," he said.

Addressing Baigrie's issues with sales cultures, Jeynes said that he had been a salesman his entire life and had always had the customer's best interest at heart, regardless of the product he was selling: "The crucial is a sales culture; we want to sell more insurance to more customers than anyone else in the market."

Taking a more balanced approach the debate, Sesame Bankhall's Emma Thomson said that while she was "pro-advice", she also recognised that there is a place for the non-advised model in the industry.

Referencing a recent report from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries, Thomson said that there was a clear desire from consumers to engage with protection products and have conversations with advisers about the subject.

"Whether you agree with Phil or whether you agree with Tom…whether you walk out of here feeling you have a different opinion based on what Phil has said or Tom has said, I don't know, but whatever it is I say that there is absolutely a role for non-advised in this market," she said.

"We have people buying insurance, particularly through online channels, that would have never engaged with an adviser."