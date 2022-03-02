Reassured customers receive pay outs totalling £29.4M in 2021

Data from the broker and its life insurance partners shows that a total of 973 claims were paid throughout 2021, a year-on-year increase of 52% from 2020 where 639 claims were paid.

Total pay outs in 2021 also rose from the previous year's total of £17.6m, representing an increase of 67% year-on-year.

Reassured noted that around 80 families received a pay out during each month last year and that the majority of claims were from policies purchased through a non-advised sales channel, which the broker stated "highlighted the value of customer choice."

Ali Crossley, managing director, distribution at Legal & General (which paid out over £11m to Reassured customers) commented: "Reassured is a key strategic partner of ours and we continue to be delighted by the quality of the business they write.

"Seeing claims paid in these volumes shows that we are jointly serving customers at the point they most need us, which makes us very proud."

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, added that garnering customer trust is an ongoing challenge for the protection market and that "standing by the promises we make" will ultimately be the best way to achieve this goal.

"By displaying the right behaviours in terms of fairness, clarity and value, we are proud to be leading the way as the UK's largest life insurance broker," he said.

"We are grateful to all our insurance partners who stand shoulder to shoulder with us in delivering the right outcomes for our customers, regardless of which route they choose to buy their cover."