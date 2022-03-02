Reassured customers receive pay outs totalling £29.4M in 2021

Across life and critical illness cover

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Reassured customers receive pay outs totalling £29.4M in 2021

Life insurance broker Reassured has revealed that its customers received a total of £29.4 million across life and critical illness claims last year.

Data from the broker and its life insurance partners shows that a total of 973 claims were paid throughout 2021, a year-on-year increase of 52% from 2020 where 639 claims were paid.

Total pay outs in 2021 also rose from the previous year's total of £17.6m, representing an increase of 67% year-on-year.

Reassured noted that around 80 families received a pay out during each month last year and that the majority of claims were from policies purchased through a non-advised sales channel, which the broker stated "highlighted the value of customer choice."

Ali Crossley, managing director, distribution at Legal & General (which paid out over £11m to Reassured customers) commented: "Reassured is a key strategic partner of ours and we continue to be delighted by the quality of the business they write.

"Seeing claims paid in these volumes shows that we are jointly serving customers at the point they most need us, which makes us very proud."  

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, added that garnering customer trust is an ongoing challenge for the protection market and that "standing by the promises we make" will ultimately be the best way to achieve this goal.

"By displaying the right behaviours in terms of fairness, clarity and value, we are proud to be leading the way as the UK's largest life insurance broker," he said.

"We are grateful to all our insurance partners who stand shoulder to shoulder with us in delivering the right outcomes for our customers, regardless of which route they choose to buy their cover."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: Speaker line-up announced

LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

More on Technology

LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch Awards 2022: Winners revealed!

Awards ceremony in London

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 March 2022 • 2 min read
The Right Mortgage adds UnderwriteMe platform
Technology

The Right Mortgage adds UnderwriteMe platform

The Right Mortgage has included the Protection Platform from UnderwriteMe as part of its offering for protection advisers.

Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 February 2022 • 1 min read
Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 28 February 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read