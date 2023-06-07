Cost of living hits individual protection sales with 7.8% slump in 2022: Swiss Re

In its annual report detailing sales of new individual life, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) policies through the previous year, the reinsurer highlighted that pressures on consumer finances were the highest recorded in the past decade, despite "narrowly avoiding a technical recession despite 40-year high levels of inflation, three Prime Ministers, and four Chancellors."

Despite overall sales new policies falling nearly 8% compared to the previous year, Swiss Re noted that the number of new IP policies continued to grow, while there was also an uptick in average new sums assured and premiums for term and critical illness products.

Compiled using data from insurers, with additional insights from iPipeline, the report found 2,114,559 new term assurance, whole life, critical illness and income protection policies were sold throughout 2022, wiping out the 6.3% increase recorded in 2021 in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic .

"The cost-of-living crisis will have impacted households differently depending on their overall financial resilience," commented Joanna Scott, author of Term & Health Watch 2023, and technical manager & industry affairs Manager, L&H UKI, at Swiss Re

However, most people will have felt the impact of inflation in the last twelve months, so it is unsurprising that individual long-term life and health protection sales were impacted.

"It was a challenging year for total new sales compared to 2021, but it was encouraging to see that average sums assured had increased. With the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting bounce back, we are now back to the numbers we saw in 2019.

"We would ideally want to see growth; but, considering the economic environment we experienced last year, the market may be more robust than anticipated. It is positive that people continue to look to protect themselves against shocks."

Policy sales

The Term & Health Watch 2023 report details a 5.9% drop in new term assurance sales during the year, while the number of critical illness policies decreased by 5.5% (see table below for full sales figures).

However, there was a 2% uptick in new income protection policy sales last year, which Swiss Re described as a "steady result" with total sales surpassing the number recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile, there were contrasting fortunes for whole of life (WoL) sales, with a 31.1% fall in sales of new guaranteed WoL policies and a 34.5% increase in sales of new underwritten WoL policies.

Source: Swiss Re Health & Term Watch 2023

Ron Wheatcroft, technical manager L&H UKI, at Swiss Re, highlighted a decrease in new level term non-advised purchases as "one of the stand-out statistics this year."

Swiss Re noted in the report that 2022 "bucked the trend" of new term assurances being sold through non-advised channels - over 50% of level-term sales were sold on a non-advised basis in 2021, falling to 42% in 2022.

"42% of total sales is still well ahead of the 24% seen in 2018 but way below the 50% in 2021. New level term non-advised sales fell by 24% and those with a CI benefit by 27%," Wheatcroft commented.

"The market faced some difficult challenges, and we attribute this fall in part to the cost-of-living crisis which has put people off making what they may see as discretionary purchases.

"Above inflation new sums assured for level term in particular (11.7%) reflect that advisers appear to be managing better in the current difficult environment."

Noting further market consolidation, Swiss Re highlighted that the departures of Canada Life and Aegon from the UK market would not be seen in its data until next year's report, while three "smaller" providers were unable to contribute data due to "competing resource requirements with the Consumer Duty fast approaching implementation deadline approaching."

However, the reinsurer detailed that combined data from these providers in last year's Term & Health Watch "made up less than 1% for term, critical illness, and income protection and less than 3% for guaranteed acceptance whole of life."

Legal & General were once again the top insurance provider for sales of new term assurance (440,723), critical illness (119,624) and income protection (49,456) last year.

Aviva ranked second in new sales across the three product lines, followed by AIG Life for term assurance and critical illness, while LV= ranked third for new IP sales in 2022.

Term life (with and without CI) written premiums for Legal & General stood at £156,877,323 for 2022, followed by Aviva (£94,983,064) and AIG Life (£70,543,086).