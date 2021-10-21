Ten Myths of Health Insurance

Ten Myths of Health Insurance

COVER has teamed up with WPA to address 10 of the most popular misconceptions about health insurance in a brand-new eBook.

Health Insurance (also known as private medical insurance) is often hindered by confusion, negative user experience and press; even more so in a post-Covid-19 world.

In a bid to make sense of health insurance, its true purpose and benefits, COVER and WPA have joined forces to provide a fact-based reality check for advisors and their clients on 10 commonly held myths and why they still exist.

The first three myths are now available to read in full on the eBook:

  • Private medical insurance was a waste of money during the pandemic
  • Health insurers never put customers first
  • PMI only ever covers the cost of treatment

Featuring insights from health insurance and PMI specialists, each article breaks down the headline myth to provide a comprehensive ‘reality check' supported by industry data.

The next group of myths - PMI only appeals to rich, older people, PMI options are vague and not useful on an individual basis, Rising premiums and the need to protect no claims discounts sometimes prevents people from claiming, and Most options within your insurance policy are wasteful and the benefits often not applicable to employees - will go live week commencing 8 November.

