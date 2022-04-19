Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021

The total number of people insured via group risk policies for 2021 has increased by 4.1% to 84,369, according to the Swiss Re Group Watch 2022 report.
Swiss Re's annual report of group protection policies showed that the total number of in-force group risk policies rose 4.1% year-on-year from 81,055 in 2020. Throughout 2021 the amount of people covered rose to 14,106,854, an increase of 5.9% from 13,317,249 in 2020. The number of members of long-term disability income policies (LTDI) grew 4.6% year-on-year, while notably lump sum death-in-service polices grew by 6.3% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of people covered by a...
