Swiss Re: Group risk grows 3.6% during pandemic year

Number of people covered overall grew by over 150,000 (1.1%) to 13.3 million by the end of 2020

The Swiss Re Group Watch 2021 report has found that employer-sponsored group risk policies increased to just over 81,000 during 2020, an increase of 3.6% on 2019 figures.

Set against the emergence and proliferation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people covered overall grew by over 150,000 (1.1%) to 13,317,249 by the end of last year.

The number of members of long-term disability income policies (LTD) grew 6.6% year-on-year, while lump sum death-in-service polices fell by 0.5%. The number of members of dependants' death-in-service policies also continued to fall, down 7.3% year-on-year.

However, the largest increase year-on-year was recorded among members of critical illness policies, which rose 7.9% compared to 2019.

Number of members of employer-sponsored group risk policies, 2019-2020:

Product 2019 2020 YoY % change Long-term disability income (LTDI) 2,604,349 2,775,264 +6.6 Lump sum death-in-service benefits 9,712,638 9,661,521 -0.5 Dependants' death in service benefits 239,592 222,100 -7.3 Critical illness cover 610,045 658,364 +7.9

Ron Wheatcroft, Swiss Re technical manager and author of the report, said: "In a challenging year for the global economy and for every individual touched by this pandemic, the group risk market proved remarkably resilient.

"Faced at first with widespread uncertainty and forced to adapt to a very different business environment, it responded with agility and was able to support even more employers, trustees and members than it did beforehand. To have achieved such growth in the context is no small feat."

Total premiums for long-term disability income reached £867,596,031 - up 6.5% - during 2020, while lump sum death-in-service premiums grew 6.5% to £1,507,627,829.

Dependents' death-in-service premiums were £134,381,097 for 2020 - down 2.5% - and critical illness premiums increased 19.5% to £135,038,273.

Positive growth

Wheatcroft stated that the report findings illustrate both the positive growth in membership and the manner in which the market adapted and executed its policies during the Covid pandemic.

"Whether it be paying claims promptly, relaxing requirements for original paperwork or arranging deferrals to account for the financial impact of the pandemic, respondents were quick to highlight how accommodating providers have been," he said.

"Whilst initial complications were to be expected as the world adjusted to a new normal, providers were ultimately able to demonstrate unprecedented flexibility, as well as delivering relevant guidance on mental health, diet, exercise and other central lifestyle factors for improved wellbeing."

According to the report, the average membership per LDTI policy in 2020 was 155, up from 146 in 2019, the largest annual increase of the last five years.

In addition, over 90% of those in force cover SMEs (250 members or fewer), a "positive indication" of the breadth and variety of businesses supported, the report said.

However, Swiss Re has highlighted an "urgent need" for the Government to encourage employers to provide for their workforces to support continued growth in a post-Covid landscape through the removal of tax complexity around products that may put off prospective group risk customers.

The report points to the freezing of the Lifetime Allowance announced at the Spring Budget and its potential burden on employee death benefits.

"A simple insurance proposition in theory, death benefit provision has become an increasingly complex and expensive administrative hassle in practice. Given that life assurance provision is entirely voluntary, employers may conclude that the extra work simply isn't worth the effort. Inadvertently, the consequences will be to leave employees and their families less resilient," Wheatcroft said.

"The Government should work to encourage rather than obstruct the simple measures that make people more resilient, especially in cases where the tax collected is practically negligible and disproportionate to the costs of administration."

GRiD view

"It's great to see that group risk benefits have been made available to 150,625 more employees during 2020, bringing the total number covered to 13.3m. The fact that the market has seen growth over this extraordinarily difficult period underlines the value that employers are placing on being able to support their workforce via group risk benefits," commented Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD.

"This support is not only financial: emotional and practical help is also available on a daily basis alongside a group risk product and these services have come to the fore.

"All group risk protection benefits really have come into their own over 2020 and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only has the entire industry reconfigured to working from home, but it's been ‘business as usual' as the industry has worked closely with employers to pay claims promptly and ensure they are still able to provide these valuable benefits in a way that works for how they've had to adapt their businesses during the pandemic."