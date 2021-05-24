An Audience With...WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin
Part Three
COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin, about the the likelihood of a claims volume surge as a result of the Covid pandemic
Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a three-part video interview with health insurance provider, WPA.
In the third and final part, COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin about the possibility of a future claims surge as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on how people are currently getting access to the right healthcare treatment.
Watch the interview below:
You can also watch the first two parts of this series which cover Nathan's views on his first 12 months in the role and his ambitions for the future of the provider, and the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
