An Audience With...WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin

Part Two

  • WPA
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin, about the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a three-part video interview with health insurance provider, WPA.

In part two, COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin about the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and what these mean for both intermediaries and products.

Watch the interview below:

In the third and final part, COVER talks with Nathan about the possibility of a claims surge as a result of the Covid pandemic and its impact on how people are getting access to treatment.

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More on PMI

blog comments powered by Disqus