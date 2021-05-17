An Audience With...WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin
Part Two
COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin, about the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a three-part video interview with health insurance provider, WPA.
In part two, COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin about the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and what these mean for both intermediaries and products.
Watch the interview below:
In the third and final part, COVER talks with Nathan about the possibility of a claims surge as a result of the Covid pandemic and its impact on how people are getting access to treatment.
