Spotlight: Endocrine disorders

'A complex network of glands that produce and release hormones'

  • John Downes
Vitality's John Downes examines the history, symptoms and underwriting considerations of endocrine disorders

The word endocrine comes from the Greek words endo (meaning within) and krino (meaning to separate). Endocrinology is the study of medicine that relates to the body system concerned with glands and hormones. Specialists in this area are known as Endocrinologists. The endocrine system is a complex network of glands that produce and release hormones. Hormones are chemical messengers that are secreted directly into the blood by glands and targeted to a certain organ or organs. Hormones help control...

