An Audience With...WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin
Part One
COVER talks to WPA chief executive, Nathan Irwin, about his first 12 months in the role and his ambitions for the future of the provider
Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a three-part video interview with health insurance provider, WPA.
In part one, COVER talks to WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin about his perspective on the first 12 months in the position and his ambitions for the provider going forward.
Watch the interview below:
In part two, COVER talks with Nathan about the changes that have occurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and how these have impacted intermediaries, coming soon.
