Stop the rot! Exposing the darker side of protection distribution

COVER editor Adam Saville in conversation with Luke Ashworth and Daniel Sharpe-Szunko

The practice of telephoning customers six, seven - maybe even 20 - times a day, even after they have turned down a call from an adviser, is doing untold damage to the reputation of the life insurance industry.

And we are not talking about PPI sales people here. A significant proportion of protection distributors have set themselves up as call centres which buy leads on mass and use them in a way that is hugely detrimental to consumers and the perception of protection.

On the latest COVER Podcast, Adam Saville delves into the dark side of distribution with Luke Ashworth, founder of Adviser.ai, a ‘pre-advice' chatbot marketing platform, and Daniel Sharpe-Szunko, managing director of adviser firm iamINSURED.

They discuss how contact data is being used by some firms, what should be deemed acceptable when it comes to calling leads and how the industry can take steps in order to address this immensely troubling issue.

As we hear during the 30-minute conversation, these practices are closer to home than some of us might like to believe. Listen below.