UnderwriteMe: Technology isn't the cure - but it soften the Covid blow

Partner Insight: How the industry responded to the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic

Last week at the COVER Protection & Health Summit, UnderwriteMe director of underwriting Stephen Baldry, his wider team and its partners reflected on how remote working, collaboration and agility saved our industry from deeper and longer lasting fall out of the coronavirus crisis.

The presentation also features Pacific Life Re's Carl Padget who provides a reinsurer view on the challenges we faced to remain open for business as a sector, as insurers adapted their underwriting approaches and used technology to keep up to speed with the situation.

Dan Hobbs, New Leaf, also talks us through the tools they used to cope and Caspian's Oliver Rayner explores dealing with customers remotely from the distributor perspective, while Scottish Widow's Helen Dick and Aegon's Simon Jacobs offer the views of providers.

Watch the full video below.

