Pacific Life Re
COVER Summit video: UnderwriteMe's Pippa Keefe
Thursday 10 October
Pacific Life Re and UndewriteMe announce 'Plan and Protect' involvement
Seven underwriting questions
Carl Padget shares his mental health story - Pacific Life Re report
‘Mental Health: My Story'
Nearly a third would consider buying life insurance from bank
Most people would choose to insure against accidental death followed by cancer, Pacific Life Re Consumer Research finds
UnderwriteMe to develop machine learning underwriting
System can match human outcomes when identifying pertinent information for health records
Cost main barrier for customers buying protection
Disconnection between customers' perceived need for protection and industry valuation of products, the State of the Protection Nation report from Royal London has found
Pacific Life Re: What do consumers really think? A review of our consumer research
This is the fifth and final in a series of pieces highlighting Pacific Life Re's key findings from consumer research on consumers' perceptions of protection claims management.
UnderwriteMe appoints non-executive Chair
UnderwriteMe has appointed Warren Copp as non-executive Chair, subject to regulatory approval.
Pacific Life Re appoints new Europe Management positions
Pacific Life Re is pleased to announce the appointment of Hamish Wilson as Head of R&D, Europe, and Phill Beach as Head of Pricing, Europe.
Pacific Life Re appoints Europe underwriting director
Pacific Life Re has appointed Alan Dott as underwriting director for its Europe business unit.
Protection Review 2012: Insurers need to open arms to more people
Accessible products to serve a wider scope of consumers need to be a priority, Pacific Life Re has said at the Protection Review 2012.
Protection Review 2012: Pace of evolution is "very distressing"
The protection industry needs to challenge the thinking that policies are sold and not bought, F&TRC stated at the Protection Review conference this morning.
ABI consults on re-wording heart attack definition
The ABI has been consulting with medical professionals to re-word its heart attack definition.
Market Views - simple products
With the launch of the simple products steering group, what should be the focus for its protection element? Is there a hesitation about actually designing products that are simple?