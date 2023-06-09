The challenge of matching customer expectations of claims with reality

Pacific Life Re's Ian Rowe and Richard Purcell review the findings of recent research among protection customers which gauged perception of how long claims can take to be paid and what the industry can done with this knowledge.
We know that claims are the real proof point for protection. There has been much focus on the reporting of claim pay-out rates, but insurers and reinsurers are also acutely conscious of claims processing times. Claims teams across the industry are striving to improve the customer experience in this area as evidenced in recent years by the greater use of customer supplied evidence. Whilst there are no industry wide statistics on claim payment times, we can at the very least understand what customers expect from us. We surveyed over 500 existing protection customers across the UK and...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.