The challenge of matching customer expectations of claims with reality

"Advisers, insurers, and reinsurers all have a role to play in managing these expectations"

clock • 2 min read

Pacific Life Re's Ian Rowe and Richard Purcell review the findings of recent research among protection customers which gauged perception of how long claims can take to be paid and what the industry can done with this knowledge.

We know that claims are the real proof point for protection. There has been much focus on the reporting of claim pay-out rates, but insurers and reinsurers are also acutely conscious of claims processing times. Claims teams across the industry are striving to improve the customer experience in this area as evidenced in recent years by the greater use of customer supplied evidence. Whilst there are no industry wide statistics on claim payment times, we can at the very least understand what customers expect from us. We surveyed over 500 existing protection customers across the UK and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Speed of claim pay outs key driver of value for customers: MetLife
Individual Protection

Speed of claim pay outs key driver of value for customers: MetLife

Attitudes towards protection measured ahead of Consumer Duty

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
Cost of living hits individual protection sales with 7.8% slump in 2022: Swiss Re
Individual Protection

Cost of living hits individual protection sales with 7.8% slump in 2022: Swiss Re

Income protection sales rise 2%

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 June 2023 • 4 min read
Dr Karan Mehta, co-founder and chief executive, Bluezone Insurance
Individual Protection

Bluezone Insurance launches dedicated Type 2 Diabetes cover

First life insurance policy goes live

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 05 June 2023 • 2 min read