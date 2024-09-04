Pacific Life Re joins Financial Services Skills Commission

As a member of the FSSC's Advisory Group, Pacific Life Re will now work with more than 40 financial services organisations to help shape the future of skills policy and the commission's strategy. Its membership marks the first reinsurer to join the FSSC. The FSSC is an independent, non-partisan, member-led body, set up with the intention to ensure the UK financial services sector is prepared to meet the long-term skills needs over what it calls a "period of unprecedented" technological and societal change. The organisation works directly with the sector and its advocates, aiming to en...