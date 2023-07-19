How important is sustainability to protection customers?

Richard Purcell, AVP for business development at Pacific Life Re, reviews how sustainability is becoming a more important factor for protection consumers on a reputational basis, but future trends could see this move beyond a 'hygiene factor'.
Most of us are becoming more aware about our own impact on the environment, and it's beginning to influence what products and services we buy or use. Many people are choosing to buy more locally produced food, or are opting for more energy efficient light bulbs, or switching to an electric or hybrid vehicle when replacing their car. But is this increased awareness of our impact on the environment changing the buying decisions of financial products like insurance? Our research shows that an insurer's response to climate change is important to most (84%) protection customers, showing...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.