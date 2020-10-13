Facing the new world: How Covid-19 is impacting employees

COVER and Simplyhealth team up to investigate workplace wellbeing in the new environment

Businesses are having to rewrite the employee handbook as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to succeed, they will need to be innovative, flexible and ahead of the game.

Resuming ‘normal' business life amidst a global health crisis is not easy. This is why COVER has teamed up with Simplyhealth to provide an interactive guide that can assist employers and brokers with the issues they are likely to face in the coming months.

Offering exclusive insight into health plans from Simplyhealth and broker tips to helping employees stay healthy and safe both at home and in the workplace, this guide aims to keep employers abreast of the situation and the challenges they might face going forward.

From implementing appropriate social distancing in the workplace to dealing with employee anxiety and illness ahead of a potential second wave, you will find plenty of in-depth insight.

This content was brought to you in partnership with Simplyhealth