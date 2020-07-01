employees
Bupa has completed its acquisition of Oasis Dental Care, becoming a major dental provider, adding over 2m dental patients and more than 400 clinics.
One in four employers to communicate Fit for Work
Over a quarter of employers (27%) plan to signpost absent employees towards Fit for Work (FfW) in the absence of GP referrals.
One in three employers say more staff come into work despite being unwell
Nearly a third of employers have reported an increase in people coming to work while they are ill.
AXA PPP healthcare rolls out video GP service
AXA PPP healthcare has rolled out a video GP service for large corporates, called [email protected], provided by Doctor Care anywhere.
Westfield Health launches health and wellbeing toolkit
Westfield Health has launched a health and wellbeing toolkit for HR managers.
Aon warns on employee benefits segmentation
Generational segmentation in employee benefits is too simplistic and not necessarily meeting employers' and employees needs, analysis from Martha How for Aon Employee Benefits has found.
Bupa launches healthcare app
Bupa UK has partnered with Babylon to provide a healthcare app offering bookings for video GP consultations, as well as the ability to organise referrals.
Premier League injury pay costing £123m a season
Premier League football clubs pay £123m per season in wages to injured players, JLT Speciality has calculated, with Manchester United paying the most.
UK workforce 'optimistic' about long term sickness
Half of UK workers believe they have a less than one in ten chance of being unable to work through disability, a survey for Zurich has found.
Fit for Work employee referral service launches
Employers facing lengthy staff sickness absences can now refer employees to the fully operational Fit for Work (FfW) health service.
Old Mutual named Britain's healthiest small company
The winners of Britain's Healthiest Company have been announced, including Old Mutual which won as the healthiest small company.
Jelf releases benefits technology whitepapers
Jelf has released two whitepapers on benefits technology to help employers have a more consolidated approach to employee benefits.
Royal London sets new charity fundraising target
Royal London has announced a new fundraising goal of £68,000 for the charity Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.
Majority of employers don't consider elective surgery a reason for absence
Elective surgeries such as knee replacement operations and cataract surgery are seen as a valid reason for being absent from work by only 35% of employers, research for AXA PPP has found.
Cyclists most likely to arrive at work 'refreshed'
Cyclists are the most likely to commuter to arrive feeling refreshed after their commute, a survey for Aviva has found.
Employees not doing enough for health and wellbeing
UK employees are not doing enough to improve their health and wellbeing, with 20% of men and 15% of women not getting their "five-a-day."
Unum adds AgeingWorks to group risk policies
Unum has added AgeingWorks, an online portal for elder care support and guidance, to all its group risk policies.