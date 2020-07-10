WHAT, HOW, WHY? #3: Embrace the awkwardness

Family protection specialist Karla Edwards compares buying a sofa to understanding the real-life benefits of life insurance

WHAT?

When I was training to be a protection specialist, advising additional products reminded me of being in DFS, buying a sofa and then being asked if I wanted to add ‘Sofashield' to protect against stains. I have just committed to a product that I am happy with but now you're offering me more options, for more money?

HOW?

Flip it round, these additional products can be lifesaving, so let's make sure they get the attention they deserve. Explain them throughout the appointment not just at the end. Your client needs to know what is available because that benefit could help them and if you did not make them aware of this then you have failed.

WHY?

No matter how uncomfortable or awkward discussing additional benefits may feel, I promise you it is not as difficult as knowing you could have told them, saved them financially and protected their family.

I keep banging the drum of awareness because that's exactly what it is, these products sell themselves once they are explained the right way.

If the client knows and they decide against it, then it is off your conscience - you can replace a sofa, you cannot replace lives.

Karla Edwards is a family protection specialist