The COVER Review: Health updates, investment and distribution news

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss health updates, protection sales and claims.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 June 2025. The top stories this week are: NHS receives £29bn per year boost Perci Health raises £3m to scale business Heart-related issues disproportionately impact men Simplybiz to distribute Shepherds Friendly IP Setul Mehta to join Royal London
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.