The COVER Review: Health updates, investment and distribution news

Week commencing 9 June 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss health updates, protection sales and claims.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 June 2025. The top stories this week are: NHS receives £29bn per year boost Perci Health raises £3m to scale business Heart-related issues disproportionately impact men Simplybiz to distribute Shepherds Friendly IP Setul Mehta to join Royal London

