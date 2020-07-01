family
A third of young workers want fertility benefits, study finds
Almost half say private treatment is too expensive
ONS: Families on average spend £1 a week to protect mortgage
Highest weekly spend since 2005
Amanda Docherty: Modern love
Following the landmark Supreme Court ruling which saw an unmarried woman win bereavement benefit, the rights of cohabiting couples are changing
Paul Roberts: Don't kid yourself
Why children's critical illness cover is essential
4.5 million UK dads have no life insurance - Scottish Widows
Fifth admit household would not be financially safe without main income
More than half of women do not have financial protection
Almost half of UK households risk losing up to £25,000 a year should a female member aged 25 - 45 lose their income
More than 13 million UK women lack a financial safety net
For nearly three in ten (28%) women in the UK, the inability to support themselves or their families financially is their greatest financial fear, according to research.