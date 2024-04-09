One in 10 adults would consider IP when having a child

According to The Exeter's Health and Financial Fears Report, which surveyed 2,000 employed adults, 20% of respondents would consider life insurance when having a child. While 94% of workers believed that insurance products are important, 13% were uncertain on the best time to purchase a product such as health insurance, life insurance and IP, which is the equivalent of 3.95 million people based on employment data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Private health insurance was the product that most workers were unsure of when to purchase (16%), followed by IP (14%) and life...