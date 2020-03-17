The COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in pictures

COVER editor quizzing Cura's Kathryn Knowles and Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley
Organisational psychologist Melissa Doman and Punter Southall Aspire CEO Steve Butler
Consultant and author Andree Funnell exploring authenticity and how to beat imposter syndrome
Quietroom's Rhys Williams and his brilliant portrayal of mental health at work
Legal & General and CBT clinics discussing self-help tools
Neuroscience and mental health practitioner on treating depression with nutrition
COVER
Tweet
Facebook
LinkedIn
Send to
Last Thursday, delegates discussed putting mental health awareness into action
At time when the UK was about to enter what Boris Johnson called a day later ‘the worst public health crisis for a generation', it was fitting that the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit highlighted the importance of looking after ourselves and others around us at a time of uncertainty.
A range of expert speakers from across the insurance and mental health landscape attended 99 City Road conference centre to explore how our industry can better support the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and employees.
They discussed issues such as grief, burnout, financial health, mindfulness and nutrition, as well as using the right language around mental health, underwriting and access to insurance for those with a history of mental illness.
Presentations and panels throughout the day examined the way organisations approach workplace wellbeing, by digging into the cultural changes employers can make within organisations to support their staff over the long-term.
A full review of the event is coming soon and video content from the day will also be made available.