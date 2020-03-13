How to look after our wellbeing during coronavirus

Some tips to navigating the ‘worst public health crisis for a generation’

The spread of the coronavirus is a very worrying news for us all. Turn on the TV and we hear stories of people in self-isolation, border closures and, tragically, an escalating death toll among the vulnerable. You may have already been asked by your employer to limit travel, work from home or avoid other people, and you may be finding it harder than you first thought. For people already struggling with their mental health these stories and measures might exacerbate their condition, and...