Proposed new govt rules 'threaten last nail in coffin' for life policy trusts
Consultation ends Monday
LV= adopts 'smart technology' platform for business protection
Fastway quote and apply
Ian Smart: In tax we trust
HMRC consultation on trust taxation closes 28 Feb
COVER Feature: An issue of trusts
The Non-Contentious Probate Fees Order could not be more contentious
Aviva launches online trust application process for advisers
Advisers can now write Business Protection and Relevant Life plans in trust via self-service portal
COVER & Synaptic Software eBook out now
COVER and Synaptic Software join hands to gaze into the future of protection
GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life
Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback
Almost 60% of over-55s want to gift more than annual gifting allowance
Increasing gifting allowance could potentially unlock £82.6bn
Aviva launches Whole of Life Insurance+ policy
The cover will be offered by wealth management advisers in conjunction with advice about trusts and IHT
Old Mutual International announces trust tool
Old Mutual International has introduced a Trust Decision Tool and Trust Form Finder, to help advisers select trusts for clients.
Inheritance tax: The stealthiest of them all?
Justin Taurog discusses case studies that show the value of inheritance tax.
L&G launches online trust hub
Legal & General (L&G) has launched an online trust hub to simplify the process of setting up a trust for protection policy holders.
Friends Life launches master trust
Friends Life is planning to launch a master trust following increased focus on good scheme governance from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) and other industry bodies.
Group Risk Connect launches stand-alone master trust
Adviser group risk software firm Group Risk Connect has launched its portable master trust as a completely stand-alone service.
LV= launches trust tool
LV= has launched a free online tool to help advisers write new and existing life policies in trust from any provider.
Aegon tool highlights importance of trusts
Aegon will launch an online trust analyser tool this month to help advisers identify which of their client's mortgage and family protection policies should be placed under trust.
Medical Care Direct launches small scheme healthcare trusts
Medical Care Direct (MCD). has launched ‘Health Link', a healthcare trust fund for businesses and organisations with as few as 100 employees.