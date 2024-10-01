Are we talking enough about protection and succession planning?

Why are more IHT liabilities for gifts not being protected?

clock • 4 min read

Naomi Greatorex, managing director, Heath Protection Solutions, explains the role of protection as part of succession planning with COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser.

As I have been growing my professional network and attending more industry events, I have been talking more about the role of protection as part of succession planning. Protection can often be overlooked as part of this plan. However, a life assurance policy written into trust is often a simple and effective piece of planning here, giving the individual and the family peace of mind. I recently spoke with a group of investment managers about protecting a gift with a reducing life plan (gift inter vivos). This was something they weren't currently considering, as they only advised on inv...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Are we talking enough about protection and succession planning?
Individual Protection

Are we talking enough about protection and succession planning?

Why are more IHT liabilities for gifts not being protected?

Naomi Greatorex
clock 01 October 2024 • 4 min read
Rise in demand for everyday protection
Individual Protection

Rise in demand for everyday protection

MetLife UK report

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
AXA Health launches digestive health service
Individual Protection

AXA Health launches digestive health service

Partnership with HBSUK

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 September 2024 • 2 min read