Carers week, running from 9–15 June under the theme "Caring about Equality", shines a spotlight on the 5.8 million unpaid carers in the UK who provide essential support to loved ones, often at significant personal and financial cost. As financial advisers, understanding the needs of clients who are carers or those receiving care is critical. Both fall within the FCA's definition of vulnerable clients. The recent High Court case Rogers v Wills offers timely lessons on the legal and financial implications of unpaid care while also providing a valuable opportunity to enhance holistic adv...