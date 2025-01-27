Reassured records 200% increased return rate for Trust solution

Broker, Reassured, has reported that more than 10,000 customers have filled out and returned its own branded, universal Trust form.
Reassured noted that the return rate for its digital Trust – launched in September 2023 for customers purchasing any life or critical/serious illness policy - has increased by over 200% The broker said this removed the need for customers to use each insurer's different Trust document, many of which were in hard copy format and required physical signatures. Mark Townsend, chief executive officer, Reassured, said: "The Trust process has been an area lacking in innovation and has remained rooted in the historical procedure of filling out cumbersome forms. We wanted to implement an insure...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.