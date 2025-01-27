Reassured records 200% increased return rate for Trust solution

Reassured noted that the return rate for its digital Trust – launched in September 2023 for customers purchasing any life or critical/serious illness policy - has increased by over 200% The broker said this removed the need for customers to use each insurer's different Trust document, many of which were in hard copy format and required physical signatures. Mark Townsend, chief executive officer, Reassured, said: "The Trust process has been an area lacking in innovation and has remained rooted in the historical procedure of filling out cumbersome forms. We wanted to implement an insure...