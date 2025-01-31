The COVER Review: New partnerships, growth and industry movers

The COVER editorial team discuss the top stories in the final week of January 2025, including new partnerships, growth opportunities and industry movers and shakers.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 27 January 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: Iress launches two-way integration with CIExpert Reeves takes aim at regulation during growth speech Online group protection applications rise for L&G Board changes for Protection Distributors Group Reassured records 200% increased return rate for Trust solution
