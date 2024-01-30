Just Wealth launches training on insurance trusts

Just Wealth, the financial services arm of brokerage, Just Mortgages, has added to its internal training for new and existing wealth managers, which includes a workshop covering insurance trusts.
The training breaks down the advice journey to focus on the fundamentals of building strong client relationships. The new framework, which was developed in-house by Just Wealth and its learning and development team, covers areas such as interview training, techniques and question styles, to enable advisers to gather the correct information and understand the client's circumstances and goals, in order to deliver suitable recommendations. Just Wealth hosted four adviser workshops covering topics such as insurance trusts, inheritance tax and wider trust policy. The sessions also included bu...
