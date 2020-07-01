Total & Permanent Disability (TPD)

Risk Clinic: FIB on critical illness
Risk Clinic: FIB on critical illness

I have a client making a claim on a critical illness (CI) policy. The provider is suggesting they take a lump sum payment rather than the family income benefit (FIB) they originally bought. I realise there are various arguments for each side, but what...

COVER poll: ABI not to re-name TPD
COVER poll: ABI not to re-name TPD

The ABI has announced that it will not be re-naming Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) cover for critical illness contracts in its next Statement of Best Practice to be released next year.

Nuts and bolts...
Nuts and bolts...

UK protection markets may be advanced, but they do not lead in terms of customer innovations, that could be the South Africans. Andy Milburn explains

The onus is on you
The onus is on you

The individual critical illness market has long been one of the most competitive in the protection industry, but, writes Owain Thomas, could controversial new plans and a battle over definitions see it break out into open warfare?

Alcohol and drug abuse

"Everything in moderation…" Fergus Bescoby takes a look at the use of alcohol and recreational drugs in insurer's terms