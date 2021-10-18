MetLife UK launches new individual protection proposition

EverydayProtect

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
MetLife UK launches new individual protection proposition

The new proposition from Metlife aims to provide a tailored approach to individual protection that provides greater flexibility.

Described by the insurer as a "customer-led proposition", EverdayProtect has been designed to reflect how "suit individuals' evolving lifestyles," according to MetLife.

In recognition of people living for longer, the upper age limit for new policy applicants is 65 with cover available until the age of 75.

Applicants are not required to provide proof of income for those that are self-employed and does not include health-related questions.

EverydayProtect policies cover broken bones, accidental and non-accidental death, total permanent disability, accidental permanent injuries and UK hospital stays as part of its core coverage.

Policies can be extended to include child cover, active lifestyle cover (dislocation and/or either a tendon rupture or ligament tear caused by accident) and specialist healthcare cover (designed for within a healthcare setting and may be at particular risk of contracting certain illnesses).

MetLife stated that policies can be taken out from a starting price of £9 per unit per month.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "EverydayProtect has been developed with individuals and advisers in mind and can be tailored to meet changing needs and lifestyle stages. Similarly, if the amount of disposable income should change, cover can simply be reduced, or additional cover taken out based on affordability and personal priorities.

"Advisers have a pivotal role to play in helping to show their clients the benefits of having even greater protection in place alongside more traditional protection, so that their cover can grow with them. Protection shouldn't be a once and done exercise, it should be reviewed regularly to ensure it continues to meet changing needs - all the while providing peace of mind for the everyday."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Spotlight: Gynaecological cancers

Justin Taurog appointed MD of VitalityLife

More on Income Protection

Monica Garcia: Returning to work after illness - a personal perspective
Income Protection

Monica Garcia: Returning to work after illness - a personal perspective

'You never know what's around the corner for you'

Monica Garcia
clock 12 October 2021 • 5 min read
In Review: Income Protection Awareness Week
Income Protection

In Review: Income Protection Awareness Week

'We plan to hold people to account on their ambitious pledges'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Just one in four Brits have loss of earnings insurance
Income Protection

Just one in four Brits have loss of earnings insurance

Study suggests Brits mistrust insurers

Georgie Lee
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read