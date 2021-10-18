MetLife UK launches new individual protection proposition

Described by the insurer as a "customer-led proposition", EverdayProtect has been designed to reflect how "suit individuals' evolving lifestyles," according to MetLife.

In recognition of people living for longer, the upper age limit for new policy applicants is 65 with cover available until the age of 75.

Applicants are not required to provide proof of income for those that are self-employed and does not include health-related questions.

EverydayProtect policies cover broken bones, accidental and non-accidental death, total permanent disability, accidental permanent injuries and UK hospital stays as part of its core coverage.

Policies can be extended to include child cover, active lifestyle cover (dislocation and/or either a tendon rupture or ligament tear caused by accident) and specialist healthcare cover (designed for within a healthcare setting and may be at particular risk of contracting certain illnesses).

MetLife stated that policies can be taken out from a starting price of £9 per unit per month.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: "EverydayProtect has been developed with individuals and advisers in mind and can be tailored to meet changing needs and lifestyle stages. Similarly, if the amount of disposable income should change, cover can simply be reduced, or additional cover taken out based on affordability and personal priorities.

"Advisers have a pivotal role to play in helping to show their clients the benefits of having even greater protection in place alongside more traditional protection, so that their cover can grow with them. Protection shouldn't be a once and done exercise, it should be reviewed regularly to ensure it continues to meet changing needs - all the while providing peace of mind for the everyday."