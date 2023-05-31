Spotlight: Acromegaly

This month, in keeping with the theme of the last couple of months, we will have a look at Acromegaly, another relatively rare condition. Acromegaly is a condition where the body produces too much growth hormone, causing tissues and bones to grow too much, resulting in abnormally large hands and feet as well as other symptoms. In the UK, there are about *4-6 new cases per million people diagnosed with the condition each year. The name acromegaly comes from the Greek words ‘acro' (meaning extremities') and ‘megaly' (meaning great or enlarged). Acromegaly is a disease of the endoc...