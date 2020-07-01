stroke
Millions living with 'illness denial' - AIG
Nationwide study of 3000
Only 11% of employers have cancer strategy - Aon
Benefits and Trends Survey 2019
Old Mutual opens life cover application to heart disease and diabetes sufferers
Combination is a common one that industry typically declines
Eighty percent of over 30s at risk of heart attack - PHE
Heart conditions are 'second biggest cause of life insurance claims after cancer'
Steve Casey: Practice what you preach
To follow up his article outlining his experience as a victim of a stroke and CIC claimant, Steve Casey assesses the importance of seeking his own second medical opinion
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed
Emergency risk: Obesity
VitalityLife's Fergus Bescoby explores the rise of obesity and its implications
60% of stroke victims fall within working age bracket of 40 to 59
A quarter of strokes in the UK happen to people of working age or younger
Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...