Legal & General pays out £921m in individual protection claims

A total of 18,696 claims were paid across L&G's protection product offering, an increase of 5% year-on-year, with the top reasons for claims remaining unchanged as cancer came out on top for life insurance, critical illness and terminal illness cover. Specifically, claims with a combined value of over £765,000 were paid to customers who had previously considered cancelling. For life insurance, a total of £519m was paid across 13,007 individual claims, with 97% of claims paid. The primary reasons for life insurance claims were cancer (33%), heart-related (22%) and neurological issue...