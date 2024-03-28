Legal & General pays out £921m in individual protection claims

“High levels of deliberate misrepresentation”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal & General (L&G) paid out £921 million across individual protection claims in 2023, up nearly 11% from £883m the previous year.

A total of 18,696 claims were paid across L&G's protection product offering, an increase of 5% year-on-year, with the top reasons for claims remaining unchanged as cancer came out on top for life insurance, critical illness and terminal illness cover. Specifically, claims with a combined value of over £765,000 were paid to customers who had previously considered cancelling. For life insurance, a total of £519m was paid across 13,007 individual claims, with 97% of claims paid. The primary reasons for life insurance claims were cancer (33%), heart-related (22%) and neurological issue...

