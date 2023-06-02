Case Study: Paul's Story

Following an unexpected and severe stroke aged 48 back in 2005, Paul experienced crushing fatigue, and found it impossible to concentrate for more than 20 minutes. He lost nearly 40% of his field of vision and was completely blind on the left-hand side. With no peripheral vision on that side, he hasn't been able to drive since. After the loss of his driving licence, and with the damage to his eyesight affecting his spatial awareness, Paul was unable to return to work as a business development manager for an international coatings and adhesives manufacturer. It was at this point ...