Vitality launches new Apple Watch-based life proposition [Updated]

The ActiveLife Insurance proposition includes life, serious illness and income protection cover (living expenses cover), and offers monthly premiums based on the level of physical activity recorded by policyholder's Apple Watch.

Premiums are initially calculated based on applicant age, health and medical history, and lifestyle habits such as smoking that impact on the likelihood of a policyholder making a claim.

Further premiums, termed Active Premiums by Vitality, are then calculated on a month-by-month basis from data collected by the smartwatch against the policyholders personalised ‘Active Days.'

These are days when the policyholder achieves their ‘Vitality Active Calorie Goal' as measured by the smart watch. Active Days and Active Calories are tracked and accessed through the Vitality ActiveLife app.

The policy provides an Apple Watch but requires the use of iPhone to access the ActiveLife app, which is not included as part of the proposition.

Cover offered includes £150,000 for life, £30,000 for serious illness (cancer, heart attack, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis or a brain or spine tumour), and £500 per month in income protection.

Life cover pays out upon the death of the policyholder or diagnosis of a terminal illness where life expectancy is no more than 12 months.

Severe illness cover pays out a lump sum upon diagnosis of an illness or condition that meets Vitality's definitions of cancer, heart attack, stroke, brain tumour or Multiple Sclerosis.

Living expenses cover pays out a monthly sum of £500 for up to 12 months per claim if the policyholder suffers a loss of income due to illness or injury, starting two months after loss of income begins. Multiple claims can be made on the policy, provided policyholders return to work for a period of at least six months before making another claim.

The policy is offered as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) proposition by Vitality.

ActiveLife plans will initially run for a period of three years followed by an automatic renewal activated for a further three years, without the policyholder being required to provide further medical information, up until the policyholder reaches 62 years of age.

It is available to UK residents aged between 18-54.

Responding to a request for comment from COVER, a statement from Vitality said: "[ActiveLife] is aimed at a younger demographic not likely to be considering or served by traditional life insurance products. This new product puts the premium payable directly into the customers' hands by giving them the ability to influence the amount they pay each month when they keep active and log active days with the ActiveLife app.

"The ActiveLife app uses the powerful data generated from Apple Watch, which empowers people to live healthier lives and is built with privacy at its core."

"As with all our products, ActiveLife insurance is based on our Shared Value approach to insurance, whereby we help our members to become more active, which makes them healthier, as an insurer we then have a lower risk base, and society benefits as we create a healthier society overall."

The health and protection insurer also detailed it would be unveiling enhancements to its current protection offering for advisers on 9 February.

This article was updated on 20 January to include further information and comment provided by Vitality.