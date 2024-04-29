Aviva's wellbeing app sees employee registrations jump 146%

By the end of 2023, more than 316,000 people had registered for the Aviva DigiCare+ apps, provided by Square Health. This includes 147,000 employees who can access the support as part of their group protection benefit. Over 15,600 GP appointments were provided through the Aviva DigiCare+ and DigiCare+ Workplace apps last year, with nearly all appointments (99%) available within 24 hours. The primary reasons people were seeking medical support from a GP were skin complaints, musculoskeletal problems and women's health concerns. More than 51,000 health checks were ordered in 2023, wi...