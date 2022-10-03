Royal London updates diabetes underwriting rules

Hemma Visavadia
1 min read
Royal London updates diabetes underwriting rules

Royal London has updated its underwriting processes whereby family history of Type 1 diabetes to no longer be taken into consideration.

Other changes announced by the provider include updates to the family history of customers with Type 2 diabetes to include no additional ratings "at all" for life, critical illness and income protection cover.

Underwriting decisions for customers with both a family history of diabetes and heart disease have also been updated, as Royal London said more online decisions have been put in place for customers with a family history of stroke.

In addition, the provider has extended the maximum sum assured available for customers aged 80 and over from £100,000 to £2,000,000. 

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "We continue to focus on improving outcomes for our customers and to boost access to insurance."

"Our latest enhancements demonstrate our focus on being competitive for the most commonly disclosed areas of underwriting and providing evidence-based decisions."

 

