Sesame Bankhall adds PMI to proposition
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has increased its restricted advice proposition with the addition of individual and corporate private medical insurance (PMI) products from Aviva and PruHealth.

Sesame Bankhall launches GI portal
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) is launching a new General Insurance (GI) portal giving advisers access to products underwritten by a range of leading UK insurers.