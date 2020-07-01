Sesame Bankhall Group
Sesame and PMS launch 2019 Rewire Routines campaign
Focusing on income protection alongside the mortgage
Richard Howells appointed managing director of Sesame
Formerly of Experian and Zurich
Sesame Bankhall makes multiple changes to senior management
Including hire from Standard Life
Sesame Bankhall duo join Simplybiz Group
New director of field compliance and head of proposition development appointed
Mark Graves leaves Sesame Bankhall
Departure of managing director behind 'Rewire Routines' campaign opens two new roles alongside other key changes
Sesame Bankhall grows protection business 22% for H1 2018
Brokerage group records £35.8m worth of annual premium income through PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network during first half of year
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks
PMS and Sesame sign up 700 advisers to protection campaign
Rewire Routines campaign to educate mortgage protection advisers raised over £10,000 for British Heart Foundation
Sesame's Graves: Not mentioning protection is a 'dereliction of duty'
Mark Graves, sales director of Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has urged mortgage brokers and financial advisers to discuss protection with every customer saying ‘you don't get to choose which customers are getting the value of your knowledge.'
Sesame Bankhall shakes up board after strategic review
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has reconfigured its management team following a strategic review that led to the demise of its investment advice network earlier in the year.
Sesame loses 60% of network advice firms in bid to survive
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has lost almost 60% of its network's member firms in the wake of a decision to kill-off its problem-laden investment advice business.
Adviser complaint uphold rate markedly below average
The proportion of complaints against advisory groups found in favour of the consumer is significantly below the average for the sector, the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS's) latest data shows.
Aviva: Sesame would be bust without Friends' money
Restricted adviser network Sesame would be broke and unable to trade without the continued financial support of its parent company Friends Life, Aviva has said in a note to shareholders ahead of its planned acquisition of the provider.
Sesame quadruples losses as Keydata fine bites
Sesame, the adviser network arm of Sesame Bankhall group, has reported a loss for 2012 of £9.3m - four times its losses in 2011 - as a provision for a regulatory fine took its toll.
Sesame Bankhall adds PMI to proposition
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has increased its restricted advice proposition with the addition of individual and corporate private medical insurance (PMI) products from Aviva and PruHealth.
Sesame Bankhall chief executive steps down
Sesame Bankhall Group has announced its executive chairman Ivan Martin is leaving after six years with the group.
Personal Touch plans legal proposition for adviser members
Personal Touch will be launching a legal proposition for adviser members, with plans set to get underway in the third quarter of this year.
Barclays to review Sesame Bankhall business for Friends Life
Sesame Bankhall has confirmed Barclays has been appointed to review "strategic options" for the group, seemingly confirming industry speculation that parent Friends Life is putting the network up for sale.
Sesame Bankhall launches GI portal
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) is launching a new General Insurance (GI) portal giving advisers access to products underwritten by a range of leading UK insurers.
Sesame adds British Friendly to protection panel
British Friendly has been added to Sesame's approved list of protection providers.
Sesame increases member fees
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) is to raise its adviser charges for firms by more than 50%.
Sesame rolls out online adviser training system
Sesame Bankhall Group has launched an online learning management system to enhance its training and development support for network members.
Sesame protection panel passes milestone
More than 1,000 advisers are now writing protection business through Sesame Bankhall Group's panel following its launch last November, the network has announced.
Sesame and Bankhall launch client feedback service
Sesame and Bankhall have launched an online client feedback service to network members and directly authorised customers.