SBG launches two protection products

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has launched two new protection propositions – a short-panel and sole-tie solution - to complement its existing offering through Zenith.
The single tie offering, Solo Protection, is available through Aviva, offering dedicated support to those fully embedding writing protection into their business. It provides advisers access to a range of Aviva's protection solutions, from life insurance and critical illness cover to income and living costs protection. Meanwhile, Flex Protection offers a shortened panel of five protection providers. SBG said these providers intend to help streamline and diversify an adviser's approach to protection. With this offering, clients can access Aviva, L&G, LV= and Zurich, with the option of a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.