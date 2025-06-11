SBG hires team for adviser recruitment

Joining the team is Chris Astle who has been appointed as national recruitment manager to oversee all recruitment activity. This marks his second stint at Sesame and he will report to Toni Smith, director, Sesame, in the new role. Astle joins from PRIMIS Mortgage Network where he was head of recruitment, bringing more than 20 years' experience in financial services. Meanwhile, Gina Hurn has been appointed as a recruitment support consultant to assist Astle in recruiting new advisers and support network growth. Hurn also joins from PRIMIS, where she has spent the past four years as bro...