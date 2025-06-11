SBG hires team for adviser recruitment

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has created a team dedicated to recruit advisers, forming part of plans to expand the Sesame network.
Joining the team is Chris Astle who has been appointed as national recruitment manager to oversee all recruitment activity. This marks his second stint at Sesame and he will report to Toni Smith, director, Sesame, in the new role. Astle joins from PRIMIS Mortgage Network where he was head of recruitment, bringing more than 20 years' experience in financial services. Meanwhile, Gina Hurn has been appointed as a recruitment support consultant to assist Astle in recruiting new advisers and support network growth. Hurn also joins from PRIMIS, where she has spent the past four years as bro...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.