SBG hires Toni Smith to lead network

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed Toni Smith as distribution director to lead its adviser network, Sesame, subject to FCA approval.
In the newly created role, Smith will take responsibility for growing the Sesame business, shaping and driving distribution and developing the network's mortgage and protection propositions for members. Smith will report to SBG chief executive officer, Richard Harrison. She will join SBG's executive committee on 18 November 2024. Overall, Smith has more than 35 years' experience in the intermediary sector, most recently as chief operating office at PRIMIS Mortgage Network, a position she held for five years. Prior to this, Smith was chief distribution officer at PRIMIS where she was r...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.