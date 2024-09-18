SBG hires Toni Smith to lead network

In the newly created role, Smith will take responsibility for growing the Sesame business, shaping and driving distribution and developing the network's mortgage and protection propositions for members. Smith will report to SBG chief executive officer, Richard Harrison. She will join SBG's executive committee on 18 November 2024. Overall, Smith has more than 35 years' experience in the intermediary sector, most recently as chief operating office at PRIMIS Mortgage Network, a position she held for five years. Prior to this, Smith was chief distribution officer at PRIMIS where she was r...